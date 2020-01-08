Orbitcoin Trading 11.2% Higher Over Last Week (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00003000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbitcoin has a total market cap of $769,258.00 and $3,540.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Orbitcoin has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Orbitcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00050480 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00038699 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.08 or 0.00664774 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00209775 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004948 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00078364 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001699 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

Orbitcoin (CRYPTO:ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orbitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.