OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Beacon Securities cut OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. AltaCorp Capital cut OrganiGram from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. CIBC began coverage on OrganiGram in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Paradigm Capital set a $8.50 target price on OrganiGram and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.80.

Shares of OGI stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.13. 2,856,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,271,383. The firm has a market cap of $340.47 million and a P/E ratio of 35.50. OrganiGram has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 4.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

OrganiGram Company Profile

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

