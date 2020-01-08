Origo (OGO) Price Reaches $0.0080 on Major Exchanges

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. In the last seven days, Origo has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. Origo has a total market capitalization of $3.13 million and approximately $764,460.00 worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origo token can currently be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Bilaxy and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00038187 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $479.21 or 0.05996147 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00027111 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00035264 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001764 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002542 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00001221 BTC.

About Origo

OGO is a token. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 391,575,503 tokens. The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Origo is medium.com/@origonetwork. Origo’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Origo is origo.network.

Buying and Selling Origo

Origo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bittrex and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

