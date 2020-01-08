Ormeus Coin (ORMEUS) Reaches Market Cap of $521,340.00

Ormeus Coin (CURRENCY:ORMEUS) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 8th. Ormeus Coin has a market capitalization of $521,340.00 and $51,312.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ormeus Coin has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ormeus Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0145 or 0.00000181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, TOPBTC, Cryptopia and CoinBene.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012501 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00180133 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.06 or 0.01399917 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000599 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00027317 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00118384 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ormeus Coin Token Profile

Ormeus Coin launched on August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,904,998 tokens. Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin. The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin. The official website for Ormeus Coin is ormeuscoin.com.

Buying and Selling Ormeus Coin

Ormeus Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Mercatox, C-CEX, Coinbe, Cryptopia, Livecoin, HitBTC, CoinBene and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ormeus Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ormeus Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

