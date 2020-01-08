Oxycoin Trading Up 1.6% This Week (OXY)

Oxycoin (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Oxycoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, Livecoin and Cryptopia. Oxycoin has a market cap of $69,022.00 and $6.00 worth of Oxycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Oxycoin has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00034645 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000229 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000113 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Oxycoin Coin Profile

OXY is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Oxycoin’s total supply is 1,122,382,283 coins and its circulating supply is 931,894,857 coins. Oxycoin’s official website is oxycoin.io. The official message board for Oxycoin is medium.com/@oxycoin. The Reddit community for Oxycoin is /r/oxycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxycoin’s official Twitter account is @oxycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Oxycoin

Oxycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bit-Z and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

