Pakcoin (PAK) Price Hits $0.0024 on Top Exchanges

Pakcoin (CURRENCY:PAK) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Pakcoin has a total market cap of $167,610.00 and $95.00 worth of Pakcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pakcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last seven days, Pakcoin has traded 1,024% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Pakcoin Profile

PAK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2015. Pakcoin’s total supply is 68,594,750 coins. The official website for Pakcoin is www.pakcoin.io. Pakcoin’s official Twitter account is @pakcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pakcoin Coin Trading

Pakcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pakcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pakcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pakcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

