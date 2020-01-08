Palace Capital PLC (LON:PCA) Insider Acquires £32,600 in Stock

Palace Capital PLC (LON:PCA) insider Mickola Wilson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 326 ($4.29) per share, for a total transaction of £32,600 ($42,883.45).

Palace Capital stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 327.50 ($4.31). The company had a trading volume of 14,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,761. Palace Capital PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 261 ($3.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 335 ($4.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.81, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $150.94 million and a P/E ratio of 327.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 305.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 290.94.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of GBX 4.75 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Palace Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.00%.

Palace Capital Company Profile

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

