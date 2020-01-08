Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Downgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $264.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.90.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $241.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 383.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $232.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.28. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $187.11 and a 52 week high of $260.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The network technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $1.22. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a positive return on equity of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $221.54 per share, with a total value of $5,538,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,212,700.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total value of $2,818,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 875,246 shares in the company, valued at $205,560,275.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,610 shares of company stock worth $8,665,931 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 322.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, C J Advisory Inc bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 79.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

