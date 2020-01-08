Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Pan African Resources (LON:PAF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 16 ($0.21) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PAF. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Pan African Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 16 ($0.21) target price on shares of Pan African Resources in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

PAF stock traded down GBX 0.29 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 12.21 ($0.16). 711,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,010,000. Pan African Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 14.70 ($0.19). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 10.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 11.53. The stock has a market cap of $235.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.86.

Pan African Resources Company Profile

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. It operates through Barberton Mines, Evander Mines, Corporate, and Funding Company segments. The company primarily explores gold ores, platinum-group elements, and coal. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three mines, including Fairview, New Consort, and Sheba located in the Mpumalanga Province.

