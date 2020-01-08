Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Coverage Initiated at WBB Securities

WBB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. BTIG Research set a $36.00 target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.96.

PRTK stock opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $7.39. The company has a market cap of $133.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.74.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.06. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 505.07% and a negative return on equity of 5,327.73%. The company had revenue of $3.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 million. As a group, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Evan Loh sold 14,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $44,993.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 417,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,569.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,656 shares of company stock valued at $73,334. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,602,747 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,394,000 after purchasing an additional 501,177 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 749,660 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 279,475 shares during the last quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 678,795 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 21,099 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 673,779 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 31,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 414,364 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon biology and tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

