Patientory (PTOY) Hits Market Capitalization of $401,778.00

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. Over the last week, Patientory has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. Patientory has a market cap of $401,778.00 and approximately $61.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Patientory token can currently be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Liqui, LATOKEN and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Patientory alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012093 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00177198 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.70 or 0.01365705 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000591 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00026723 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00116701 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Patientory Profile

Patientory’s launch date was April 25th, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. Patientory’s official website is patientory.com. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Patientory Token Trading

Patientory can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Liqui, Bittrex, Upbit and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patientory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Patientory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patientory and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.