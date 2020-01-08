Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) Lowered to “Underweight” at Wells Fargo & Co

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Pattern Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $26.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Pattern Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.75 price target on shares of Pattern Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.84.

Shares of PEGI stock remained flat at $$26.75 on Wednesday. 3,382,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,488,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.04. Pattern Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.19 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.97.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.31). Pattern Energy Group had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pattern Energy Group will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEGI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Pattern Energy Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 705,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,279,000 after purchasing an additional 16,657 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Pattern Energy Group by 14.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Pattern Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $1,817,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Pattern Energy Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,547,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,727,000 after purchasing an additional 33,513 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Pattern Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $130,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pattern Energy Group Inc operates as an integrated renewable energy company. The company operates in two segments, Operating Business and Development Business. The Operating Business segment holds interest in 24 renewable energy projects with an operating capacity that totals approximately 4 gigawatts located in the United States, Canada, and Japan.

