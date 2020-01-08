Paxos Standard Token Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last Week (PAX)

Paxos Standard Token (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One Paxos Standard Token token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00009653 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, ZB.COM and DOBI trade. Paxos Standard Token has a market capitalization of $237.38 million and $233.29 million worth of Paxos Standard Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Paxos Standard Token has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012089 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00176864 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.70 or 0.01377076 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000591 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00027325 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00116340 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Paxos Standard Token Token Profile

Paxos Standard Token’s launch date was September 1st, 2018. Paxos Standard Token’s total supply is 237,071,887 tokens and its circulating supply is 237,000,555 tokens. Paxos Standard Token’s official Twitter account is @madana_hq. Paxos Standard Token’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. The official website for Paxos Standard Token is paxos.com/standard.

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard Token

Paxos Standard Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, DOBI trade and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paxos Standard Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

