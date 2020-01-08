Paypex Hits One Day Volume of $29,279.00 (PAYX)

Paypex (CURRENCY:PAYX) traded 16% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Over the last seven days, Paypex has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. Paypex has a total market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $29,279.00 worth of Paypex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paypex token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000250 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Token Store.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012404 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00178940 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $113.89 or 0.01402413 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000583 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00026927 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00117917 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Paypex

Paypex’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,428,768 tokens. Paypex’s official Twitter account is @paypex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Paypex is /r/paypex. Paypex’s official website is paypex.org.

Paypex Token Trading

Paypex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paypex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paypex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paypex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

