Peak Capital Management LLC Sells 148,533 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Peak Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,533 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Peak Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Peak Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $4,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2,242.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PGX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,524,325. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $13.83 and a 12-month high of $15.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.90.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.0644 dividend. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

