Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Pearson plc (LON:PSON) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 725.11 ($9.54).

Several research firms have weighed in on PSON. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Pearson to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 600 ($7.89) in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 620 ($8.16) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 880 ($11.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 525 ($6.91) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of LON:PSON opened at GBX 642.80 ($8.46) on Wednesday. Pearson has a 52-week low of GBX 6.87 ($0.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,030 ($13.55). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 645.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 755.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion and a PE ratio of 11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

