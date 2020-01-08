Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ)

KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 710 ($9.34) price objective on the copper miner’s stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on KAZ. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.55) target price on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of KAZ Minerals from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 685 ($9.01) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. HSBC lowered shares of KAZ Minerals to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 600 ($7.89) in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of KAZ Minerals from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 680 ($8.95) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 640 ($8.42).

Get KAZ Minerals alerts:

LON:KAZ traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 534 ($7.02). The company had a trading volume of 716,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,000. KAZ Minerals has a 52-week low of GBX 375.30 ($4.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 744.80 ($9.80). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 516.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 495.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and a PE ratio of 5.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.76.

KAZ Minerals Company Profile

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for KAZ Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAZ Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.