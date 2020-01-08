Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for John Menzies (LON:MNZS)

John Menzies (LON:MNZS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 539 ($7.09) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MNZS. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 539 ($7.09) price objective on shares of John Menzies in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of John Menzies in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of John Menzies in a research report on Friday, November 29th.

Shares of MNZS stock traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 459 ($6.04). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,530. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 451.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 423.31. John Menzies has a 52 week low of GBX 353.50 ($4.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 575 ($7.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 601.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $389.33 million and a PE ratio of -765.00.

John Menzies plc provides distribution and aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The Distribution segment offers newspaper and magazine distribution services. This segment also provides marketing and logistics services. The Aviation segment offers ground handling and cargo services; cargo forwarding services; and fuelling and fuel farm management services.

