Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Norcros (LON:NXR)

Norcros (LON:NXR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 270 ($3.55) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.57% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NXR stock remained flat at $GBX 280 ($3.68) during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,049. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 263.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 232.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.30 million and a P/E ratio of 13.02. Norcros has a 52-week low of GBX 185 ($2.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 285 ($3.75). The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.60.

Norcros Company Profile

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric, and mixer showers and accessories under the Triton brand name; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, high end brassware, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

