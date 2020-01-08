Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG)

Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 350 ($4.60) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TEG. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on shares of Ten Entertainment Group from GBX 325 ($4.28) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a report on Friday, December 6th.

TEG stock traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 318 ($4.18). 353,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.54, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.42. Ten Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of GBX 207 ($2.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 315 ($4.14). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 282.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 253.78. The company has a market cap of $206.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04.

In other Ten Entertainment Group news, insider Nick Basing bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 261 ($3.43) per share, with a total value of £65,250 ($85,832.68). Also, insider Christopher H. B. Mills sold 5,250,000 shares of Ten Entertainment Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.81), for a total transaction of £15,225,000 ($20,027,624.31). In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,321,500 shares of company stock worth $2,078,959,000.

Ten Entertainment Group Company Profile

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 42 bowling sites with approximately 1,000 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, and restaurant and bar services.

