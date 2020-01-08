Peel Hunt Reiterates Hold Rating for Babcock International Group (LON:BAB)

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 561 ($7.38) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential downside of 12.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BAB. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 825 ($10.85) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 561 ($7.38) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Babcock International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 594.91 ($7.83).

Shares of LON BAB traded down GBX 5.60 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 641 ($8.43). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,230,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 605.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 527.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.07. Babcock International Group has a 1-year low of GBX 410.10 ($5.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 659.80 ($8.68).

In other news, insider Ruth Cairnie acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 521 ($6.85) per share, for a total transaction of £13,025 ($17,133.65).

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company delivers through-life marine engineering services, including supporting naval fleets, commercial marine, engineering consultancy, weapons handling, equipment support, intelligence and cyber-security, and technical training to defense and civil customers.

