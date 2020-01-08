Pengrowth Energy (TSE:PGF) Given a C$0.05 Price Target by National Bank Financial Analysts

Pengrowth Energy (TSE:PGF) (NYSE:PGH) has been given a C$0.05 target price by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “tender” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 9.09% from the company’s current price.

Separately, CIBC lowered their target price on Pengrowth Energy from C$0.30 to C$0.20 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of Pengrowth Energy stock remained flat at $C$0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 354,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,594. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,854.44, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $30.81 million and a P/E ratio of -0.04. Pengrowth Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.05 and a 12 month high of C$0.79.

Pengrowth Energy (TSE:PGF) (NYSE:PGH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$118.20 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pengrowth Energy will post -0.3054545 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pengrowth Energy

Pengrowth Energy Corporation, a resource company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas assets in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Nova Scotia provinces in Canada. The company explores for crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, shale gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing properties are the Lindbergh thermal property covering an area of 20,800 net acres located in Alberta; and Groundbirch property totaling an area of 12,536 net acres located to the south west of Fort St.

