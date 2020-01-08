Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.50.

PVAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PVAC opened at $32.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $473.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.46. Penn Virginia has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $58.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.39 and a 200 day moving average of $28.91.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $119.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.18 million. Penn Virginia had a net margin of 56.77% and a return on equity of 29.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Penn Virginia will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 12.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn Virginia during the second quarter worth $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 13.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn Virginia during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn Virginia during the second quarter worth $43,000. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

