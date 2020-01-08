Peony (PNY) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,017.00

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One Peony coin can currently be bought for about $0.0285 or 0.00000342 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. Over the last seven days, Peony has traded up 37.8% against the US dollar. Peony has a market capitalization of $44,974.00 and approximately $1,017.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00014304 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 126.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000043 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony Profile

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 1,744,800 coins and its circulating supply is 1,578,721 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io.

Peony Coin Trading

Peony can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

