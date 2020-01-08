Perlin Hits Market Capitalization of $5.86 Million (PERL)

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 8th. One Perlin token can currently be purchased for $0.0224 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance. During the last week, Perlin has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. Perlin has a total market cap of $5.86 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012042 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00179554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $114.88 or 0.01374522 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000590 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00027455 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00117895 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Perlin Token Profile

Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 262,005,330 tokens. Perlin’s official website is perlin.net. Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork. Perlin’s official message board is medium.com/perlin-network. The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Perlin Token Trading

Perlin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perlin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Perlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

