Persimmon plc (LON:PSN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Persimmon plc (LON:PSN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,640.67 ($34.74).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,950 ($38.81) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,025 ($26.64) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,720 ($35.78) to GBX 3,000 ($39.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Persimmon alerts:

In related news, insider David Jenkinson sold 193,210 shares of Persimmon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,380 ($31.31), for a total transaction of £4,598,398 ($6,048,931.86).

Shares of PSN opened at GBX 2,727 ($35.87) on Wednesday. Persimmon has a 1-year low of GBX 1,444.50 ($19.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,950 ($38.81). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,609.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,209.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.