Pesetacoin (PTC) Price Down 49.5% Over Last Week

Pesetacoin (CURRENCY:PTC) traded down 15.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Pesetacoin has a total market capitalization of $167,460.00 and $127.00 worth of Pesetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pesetacoin has traded down 49.5% against the US dollar. One Pesetacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi, Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pesetacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.33 or 0.00568733 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00011160 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00009984 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000212 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Pesetacoin Coin Profile

Pesetacoin (PTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 7th, 2014. Pesetacoin’s total supply is 140,219,344 coins. Pesetacoin’s official website is pesetacoin.info. Pesetacoin’s official Twitter account is @oPesetaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pesetacoin is /r/officialpesetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pesetacoin

Pesetacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, SouthXchange, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pesetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pesetacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pesetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pesetacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pesetacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.