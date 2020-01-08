Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) is Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s 7th Largest Position

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 2.1% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,536,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,015,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,897 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,291,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,627,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,147 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2,240.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,086,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,563,256,000 after purchasing an additional 34,544,423 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,186,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,004,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,492,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $808,173,000 after purchasing an additional 369,603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.41.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.06. 8,012,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,281,141. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.66 and a 200-day moving average of $38.35. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $44.56. The stock has a market cap of $215.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 48.00%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

