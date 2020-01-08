Phantasma (SOUL) Market Cap Tops $1.75 Million

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. One Phantasma token can now be bought for $0.0300 or 0.00000360 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and Kucoin. During the last week, Phantasma has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. Phantasma has a total market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $505,036.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00048995 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00076104 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,410.72 or 1.00693549 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00053627 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001549 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 91,136,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,332,939 tokens. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io.

Phantasma Token Trading

Phantasma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Hotbit, Bilaxy, Kucoin, Switcheo Network and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

