Philip Morris International’s (PM) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Jaffray Companies

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies in a research report issued on Wednesday, LiveTradingNews reports.

PM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.17.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $86.40 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International has a 52 week low of $67.51 and a 52 week high of $92.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.94. The stock has a market cap of $133.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 82.33% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PM. Welch Group LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

