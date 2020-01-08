Phonecoin Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (PHON)

Phonecoin (CURRENCY:PHON) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. During the last week, Phonecoin has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar. One Phonecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Crex24. Phonecoin has a market cap of $10,622.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Phonecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012370 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00178228 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.31 or 0.01414113 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000586 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00026822 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00117771 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Phonecoin Profile

Phonecoin’s total supply is 130,810,097 coins and its circulating supply is 130,409,847 coins. Phonecoin’s official website is phonecoin.space. Phonecoin’s official Twitter account is @phonecoin_PHON.

Buying and Selling Phonecoin

Phonecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phonecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phonecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phonecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

