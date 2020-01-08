Pigeoncoin Reaches Market Cap of $3.99 Million (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 8th. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $3.99 million and $145,509.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including QBTC and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00011731 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000517 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000974 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin (PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 4,307,174,865 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin.

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

Pigeoncoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

