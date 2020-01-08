Pinkcoin Trading 4.4% Lower This Week (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $553,525.00 and approximately $291.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptohub, SouthXchange, Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00036213 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.30 or 0.00648370 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005374 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000176 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000052 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000932 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 439,717,233 coins and its circulating supply is 414,456,797 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink. Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

Pinkcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, SouthXchange, Cryptopia and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

