Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.45.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, VP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total value of $150,832.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,868.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,835,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,301,740,000 after buying an additional 460,562 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,513,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,177,441,000 after buying an additional 49,482 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 24.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,900,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,931,000 after buying an additional 565,847 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,580,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,777,000 after buying an additional 131,640 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,615,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,987,000 after buying an additional 28,316 shares during the period. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNW opened at $88.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.34. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52-week low of $81.63 and a 52-week high of $99.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.23). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.7825 dividend. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.94%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

