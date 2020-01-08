Piper Sandler Downgrades ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) to Underweight

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) was downgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.60% from the company’s previous close.

PRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded ProAssurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded ProAssurance from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ProAssurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

NYSE:PRA opened at $36.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.35. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.50. ProAssurance has a 52-week low of $34.11 and a 52-week high of $45.45.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.61 million. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business’s revenue was up 870.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ProAssurance will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 16.8% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 27,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 2.6% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 124,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 40.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after buying an additional 28,414 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 20.6% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 275,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,092,000 after buying an additional 47,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 17.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.