Pirl Reaches Market Capitalization of $410,811.00 (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One Pirl coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and Sistemkoin. Over the last seven days, Pirl has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar. Pirl has a market capitalization of $410,811.00 and $7,246.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 62,348,508 coins. Pirl’s official website is pirl.io. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pirl can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

