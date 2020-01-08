PlayChip Trading 14.6% Higher Over Last Week (PLA)

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One PlayChip token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and HitBTC. PlayChip has a market capitalization of $7.99 million and $694.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PlayChip has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00037672 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $493.84 or 0.05887919 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00025556 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00035305 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001703 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00001150 BTC.

About PlayChip

PlayChip (PLA) is a token. Its launch date was November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. PlayChip’s official website is www.playchip.com. PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PlayChip is medium.com/playchip.

PlayChip Token Trading

PlayChip can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayChip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayChip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

