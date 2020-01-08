Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at William Blair

Equities researchers at William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PS. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Pluralsight from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pluralsight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Pluralsight in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Pluralsight from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $30.00 target price on Pluralsight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pluralsight presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.11.

Shares of PS stock opened at $17.15 on Wednesday. Pluralsight has a 52-week low of $14.84 and a 52-week high of $35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.82.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 46.91% and a negative net margin of 32.59%. The firm had revenue of $82.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Pluralsight’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pluralsight will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $81,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pluralsight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 530.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

