Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

Plus500 (LON:PLUS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 810 ($10.66) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 8.47% from the company’s previous close.

PLUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Plus500 in a report on Monday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plus500 in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 711.20 ($9.36).

LON:PLUS traded down GBX 13.80 ($0.18) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 885 ($11.64). 531,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,000. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 824.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 727.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.49 million and a PE ratio of 5.96. Plus500 has a 1-year low of GBX 399.70 ($5.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,668 ($21.94). The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

In other news, insider Alon Gonen bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 763 ($10.04) per share, with a total value of £3,815,000 ($5,018,416.21).

Plus500

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). Its platform allows its customers to trade CFDs over approximately 2,200 financial instruments, such as equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

