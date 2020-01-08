PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 15th. Analysts expect PNC Financial Services Group to post earnings of $2.92 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.14. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect PNC Financial Services Group to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $157.26 on Wednesday. PNC Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $117.17 and a 52 week high of $161.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP E William Parsley III sold 20,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total transaction of $3,044,000.00. Also, EVP Joseph E. Rockey sold 10,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 184,623 shares of company stock valued at $28,044,817. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on PNC. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.08.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

