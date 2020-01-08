POA (POA) Price Down 3.5% Over Last Week

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 8th. One POA coin can now be purchased for $0.0114 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Ethfinex, Bancor Network and HitBTC. POA has a market cap of $2.51 million and $147,081.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, POA has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

About POA

POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official website is poa.network. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork.

Buying and Selling POA

POA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Binance, Bibox, Bancor Network, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

