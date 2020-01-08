Polar Capital’s (POLR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Polar Capital (LON:POLR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 710 ($9.34) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on POLR. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 710 ($9.34) target price on shares of Polar Capital in a report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polar Capital in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of Polar Capital stock traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 566 ($7.45). 8,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,972. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 545.86 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 544.18. The firm has a market cap of $546.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01. Polar Capital has a 1 year low of GBX 450 ($5.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 628 ($8.26).

About Polar Capital

Polar Capital Holdings plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to professional and institutional investors. It launches and manages equity and balanced mutual funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds for its clients. Polar Capital Holdings plc was founded in December 2000 and is based in London, United Kingdom with an additional office in Tokyo, Japan.

