Polis One Day Trading Volume Reaches $45,589.00 (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. One Polis coin can currently be purchased for $0.93 or 0.00011191 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, Cryptopia and STEX. Over the last week, Polis has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. Polis has a market cap of $8.59 million and approximately $45,589.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000024 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 43.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,205,539 coins. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org. Polis’ official website is polispay.org. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polis Coin Trading

Polis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, STEX, SouthXchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

