Polymath Price Tops $0.0167 on Top Exchanges (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 8th. Polymath has a market cap of $7.72 million and approximately $3.68 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath token can currently be bought for $0.0167 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, DDEX, Upbit and LATOKEN. Over the last week, Polymath has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.04 or 0.00564714 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010788 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00009474 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000252 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 462,408,920 tokens. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco.

Buying and Selling Polymath

Polymath can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, LATOKEN, Binance, IDEX, Bitbns, Kyber Network, Koinex, Kucoin, Bittrex, UEX, Ethfinex, Huobi, Upbit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

