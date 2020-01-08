PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.67.

Several brokerages recently commented on POL. TheStreet lowered shares of PolyOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of PolyOne in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

PolyOne stock opened at $35.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.23. PolyOne has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $37.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.73.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. PolyOne had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. PolyOne’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PolyOne will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from PolyOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. PolyOne’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POL. FMR LLC increased its stake in PolyOne by 24,667.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,463 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 242,480 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in PolyOne by 253.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 48,396 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in PolyOne by 16.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 167,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 24,092 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in PolyOne by 410.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PolyOne by 2.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 827,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,969,000 after purchasing an additional 17,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

About PolyOne

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

