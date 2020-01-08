PopularCoin (POP) Market Cap Achieves $313,029.00

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded 295.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. PopularCoin has a total market cap of $313,029.00 and approximately $272.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PopularCoin has traded 334% higher against the US dollar. One PopularCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.89 or 0.00572993 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010754 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00049493 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00014304 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000852 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00075451 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00009326 BTC.

PopularCoin Coin Profile

POP is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 3,987,333,773 coins. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com/popology. PopularCoin’s official website is www.popularcoin.com. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PopularCoin Coin Trading

PopularCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PopularCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PopularCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

