Populous Trading Down 4.6% Over Last Week (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 8th. Over the last seven days, Populous has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. Populous has a total market cap of $18.77 million and $3.44 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Populous token can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00004415 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin, OKEx and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012466 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00179841 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.72 or 0.01391635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000590 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00027044 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00117511 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Populous launched on April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous. The official website for Populous is populous.world.

Populous can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Mercatox, CoinExchange, DragonEX, Bithumb, HitBTC, Livecoin, OKEx, Kucoin and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

