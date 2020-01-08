Positive News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Share Price

Media headlines about Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) have been trending positive recently, InfoTrie reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Franco Nevada earned a news sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the basic materials company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of FNV traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.96. 363,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,971. The stock has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.29, a P/E/G ratio of 12.18 and a beta of -0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.04. Franco Nevada has a 12 month low of $67.97 and a 12 month high of $105.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 6.37.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $235.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.73 million. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 27.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Franco Nevada will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 85.47%.

FNV has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Franco Nevada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James set a $108.00 price objective on Franco Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Franco Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Franco Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

