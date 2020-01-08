PRASM Reaches Market Capitalization of $53,981.00 (PSM)

PRASM (CURRENCY:PSM) traded 48.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 8th. PRASM has a total market capitalization of $53,981.00 and $3.00 worth of PRASM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PRASM has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One PRASM token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX, CoinTiger and CoinBene.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PRASM alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005810 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00043031 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00320220 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 465.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00074137 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012437 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000093 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009030 BTC.

PRASM Profile

PRASM (CRYPTO:PSM) is a token. PRASM’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,249,193,827 tokens. PRASM’s official Twitter account is @PRASM_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PRASM is prasm.io.

PRASM Token Trading

PRASM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, CoinBene and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRASM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRASM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRASM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PRASM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRASM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.