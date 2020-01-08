Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Premier Foods (LON:PFD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 50 ($0.66) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PFD. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Premier Foods from GBX 43 ($0.57) to GBX 52 ($0.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.66) price target on shares of Premier Foods in a report on Wednesday.

Get Premier Foods alerts:

Shares of PFD traded down GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 37 ($0.49). 581,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,448. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.46. Premier Foods has a 52-week low of GBX 29.80 ($0.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 41.71 ($0.55). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 38.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 35. The company has a market cap of $313.27 million and a P/E ratio of -14.80.

About Premier Foods

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery and Sweet Treats segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavourings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.